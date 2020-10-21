Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Gap Down to $17.13

Sportech plc (LON:SPO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $16.50. Sportech shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 83,907 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

