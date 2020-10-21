Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.49 and last traded at $62.49. Approximately 1,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

