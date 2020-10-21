Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAGKF. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Stagecoach Group stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

