Stakenet (XSN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $504,104.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $17.36 million and approximately $504,104.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 110,715,773 coins and its circulating supply is 107,691,119 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakenet Coin Trading

