Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) Shares Gap Up to $47.90

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.90, but opened at $49.65. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) shares last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 334,539 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.