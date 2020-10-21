STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.36 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00009209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DSX, Tokens.net and HitBTC. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $37.36 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00035300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.91 or 0.04421686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00029234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00274137 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, IDCM, Kyber Network, OKCoin, HitBTC, DSX, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

