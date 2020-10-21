State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. 13,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after buying an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,804,000 after buying an additional 1,151,314 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,639,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of State Street by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 439,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

