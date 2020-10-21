Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $32.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

