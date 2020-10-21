Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $35.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.
STLD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.
Shares of STLD stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.
