Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $35.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

STLD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

