Stephen King Acquires 1,500 Shares of Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE) Stock

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE) insider Stephen King purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,314 ($17.17) per share, with a total value of £19,710 ($25,751.24).

HNE traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,305 ($17.05). 60,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,288.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,203.92. Henderson Eurotrust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 804 ($10.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,342.12 ($17.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Henderson Eurotrust’s previous dividend of $8.00. Henderson Eurotrust’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

