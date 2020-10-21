Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Steris comprises about 1.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Steris by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

STE stock opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $192.97. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Steris news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

