Stifel Nicolaus Boosts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $193.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

