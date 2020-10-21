STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.49.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

