Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Calix Put Options (NYSE:CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 808 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Calix by 56.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CALX opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

