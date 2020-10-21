Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,693 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 896% compared to the typical daily volume of 672 put options.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,446 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $95.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.8697 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

