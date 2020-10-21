Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,564 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 545 call options.

Drive Shack stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Drive Shack has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DS. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Drive Shack by 589.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 324,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 279,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 677.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

