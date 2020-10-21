Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 421 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 725% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 22,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,997. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $15,296,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 162.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 120,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

