Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 421 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 725% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.
PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 22,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,997. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $15,296,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 162.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 120,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
