Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,412 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,523% compared to the average daily volume of 397 put options.

PE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of PE opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 over the last ninety days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 766.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,332 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 958.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

