Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,690 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 329 put options.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

