Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Shares Up 4.2%

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 79,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

