Streamr (DATA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.38 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and $2.38 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,194,898 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

