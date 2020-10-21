Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $580,333.26 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. Substratum has a market capitalization of $580,333.26 and $270.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00238577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.01320424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00144448 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, COSS, Bitbns, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

