Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Lifted to Hold at Argus

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $996.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.02. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $206.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.34 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,496 shares in the company, valued at $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

