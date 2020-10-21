Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their hold rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.