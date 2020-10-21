Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) & Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Head to Head Contrast

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Sunoco has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valero Energy has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Valero Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Valero Energy pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Valero Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and Valero Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% Valero Energy 1.22% 5.30% 2.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunoco and Valero Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $2.27 10.98 Valero Energy $108.32 billion 0.15 $2.42 billion $5.70 7.14

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. Valero Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Valero Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valero Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sunoco and Valero Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 2 7 0 2.78 Valero Energy 1 2 13 0 2.75

Sunoco currently has a consensus price target of $28.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.86%. Valero Energy has a consensus price target of $67.71, suggesting a potential upside of 66.37%. Given Valero Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valero Energy is more favorable than Sunoco.

Summary

Valero Energy beats Sunoco on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.15 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,000 outlets under the Valero, Beacon, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 14 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.73 billion gallons per year. In addition, the company owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. Further, it owns and operates a plant that processes animal fats, used cooking oils, and other vegetable oils into renewable diesel. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

