Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.68 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $28.09 million and $3.68 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 639,910,151 coins and its circulating supply is 293,981,983 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

