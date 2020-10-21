Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $148.90, but opened at $155.30. Superdry plc (SDRY.L) shares last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 692,620 shares.

Specifically, insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 148,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £207,447.80 ($271,031.88). Also, insider Alastair Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £27,200 ($35,536.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 289,400 shares of company stock valued at $41,766,695.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 345 ($4.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) Company Profile (LON:SDRY)

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

