Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Update

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Support.com stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Support.com has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

In other Support.com news, CEO Richard A. Bloom sold 19,910 shares of Support.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $33,050.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,523.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Support.com in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Support.com in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Support.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

