Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Short Interest Update

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 10,517,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,085,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Supreme Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.30 price target for the company.

Supreme Cannabis stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Supreme Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

