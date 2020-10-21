SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Endo International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12.

Get Endo International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 145,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.32. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Endo International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.