SVB Leerink Weighs in on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 176,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,846,437. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 308,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,643.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 663,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 625,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,441 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

