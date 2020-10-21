Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Swedbank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 22.92%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. Swedbank has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Get Swedbank alerts:

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.