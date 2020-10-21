Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Media stories about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have trended neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,600 shares of company stock worth $8,997,496 in the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

