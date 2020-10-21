Switch Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 922% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 put options.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,600 shares of company stock worth $8,997,496. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 1,057.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Switch by 909.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,502 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth $9,816,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 95.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after purchasing an additional 661,419 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth $7,742,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.