Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SYDDF opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Sydney Airport has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.
Sydney Airport Company Profile
Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.