Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $32.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYF. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 87,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.31). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

