T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $75,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.76. 52,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $123.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.04.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

