TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.83 ($15.09).

Get TAKKT AG (TTK.F) alerts:

Shares of TTK opened at €10.16 ($11.95) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.45 and its 200 day moving average is €9.32. TAKKT AG has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €13.02 ($15.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $666.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.