Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

