Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.54% from the stock’s previous close.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $20.79 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

