TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.55. TDH shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TDH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items.

