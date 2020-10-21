TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in September

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,050,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 13,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 1,563,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 95,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.