Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Teekay LNG Partners has raised its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:TGP opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $932.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

