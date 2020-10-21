Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Up 16.3% in September

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $685,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter.

THW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,897. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

