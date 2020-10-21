Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.70-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.71. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.56-2.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.73. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,224. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

