Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.70-10.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $368.33.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.54. 2,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

