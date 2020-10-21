Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.56-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.70-10.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.33.

TDY stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.73. 1,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.09. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

