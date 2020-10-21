Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.29

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 622005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

