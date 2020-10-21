Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Shares Gap Up to $131.20

Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.20, but opened at $137.51. Telit Communications shares last traded at $137.51, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Telit Communications in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.25 million and a PE ratio of 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

