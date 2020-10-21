Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Get Telstra alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telstra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telstra from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Telstra has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telstra (TLSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.